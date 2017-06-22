Former Homeland boss outlines Russia threat

By Published:
Jeh Johnson
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is sworn in to the House Intelligence Committee task force on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, as part of the Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. officials have outlined the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, describing efforts to hack into election systems in 21 states and to fill the internet with misinformation.

Officials also revealed what appeared to be a breakdown in communications about how severe the threat appeared, and they reported tensions the Obama administration faced in trying to publicly warn of meddling in the face of a skeptical Donald Trump.

Jeh Johnson, the former head of the Homeland Security Department, told members of the House intelligence committee that because Trump “was predicting that the election was going to be rigged,” the Obama administration was concerned that a public warning could end up challenging the election’s integrity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s