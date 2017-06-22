Former Homeland boss outlines Russia threat

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. officials have outlined the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, describing efforts to hack into election systems in 21 states and to fill the internet with misinformation.

Officials also revealed what appeared to be a breakdown in communications about how severe the threat appeared, and they reported tensions the Obama administration faced in trying to publicly warn of meddling in the face of a skeptical Donald Trump.

Jeh Johnson, the former head of the Homeland Security Department, told members of the House intelligence committee that because Trump “was predicting that the election was going to be rigged,” the Obama administration was concerned that a public warning could end up challenging the election’s integrity.