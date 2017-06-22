Family of man killed by ex-Milwaukee cop files suit

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The family of a man slain by a Milwaukee police officer has filed a civil lawsuit against the now-former officer and the city.

Attorney David Owens announced the lawsuit minutes after a jury acquitted Dominique Heaggan-Brown in the death of Sylville Smith. Heaggan-Brown shot a fleeing Smith last August, setting off two nights of violence on the city’s north side.

A prosecutor charged Heaggan-Brown with reckless homicide, arguing that Smith no longer had a gun and was defenseless when he was shot a second a time. But the jury disagreed.

Owens says it’s become clear since the shooting that Heaggan-Brown never should have been on the force. The officer was fired two months after the shooting when he was charged in an unrelated sexual assault.