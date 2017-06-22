Concerns loom after Confederate Flag painted on Folly Boat

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — The Folly Boat is a landmark in the South Carolina Lowcountry. Anyone can paint it, making it a makeshift billboard.

Last week, The South Carolina Secessionist Party painted a Confederate flag on it, leading to an altercation broken up by police.

Now, some question if it’s causing too many problems.

“The boat is about happy, good things, live and let live,” Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said. “Political bickering back and forth is really uncalled for.”

Goodwin says the Folly Boat is part of life for those who live in and near Folly Beach.

He says anyone is welcome to paint it and use it as a message board for whatever they want. As long as it doesn’t appear obscene or racist.