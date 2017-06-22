Burger King now has a Lucky Charms milkshake

By Published:

Burger King has introduced a hand-spun, soft-serve twist on one of America’s classic breakfast cereals.

It’s a lucky charms milkshake.

When served with all of the premium ingredients, including marshmallow cereal-flavored syrup, soft serve mix, whipped topping and lucky charms topping — it has 740 calories, 17 grams of fat, 580 milligrams of sodium, 129 grams of carbohydrates and 107 grams of sugar.

The milkshake is available for a limited time at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s