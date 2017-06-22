Burger King now has a Lucky Charms milkshake

Burger King has introduced a hand-spun, soft-serve twist on one of America’s classic breakfast cereals.

It’s a lucky charms milkshake.

When served with all of the premium ingredients, including marshmallow cereal-flavored syrup, soft serve mix, whipped topping and lucky charms topping — it has 740 calories, 17 grams of fat, 580 milligrams of sodium, 129 grams of carbohydrates and 107 grams of sugar.

The milkshake is available for a limited time at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide.