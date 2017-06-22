Britax recalls infant seat chest clip over choking hazard

The chest clip on some Britax infant seats may present a choking hazard, prompting the company to issue a recall Tuesday.

Dozens of model numbers of B-Safe 35, BOB B-Safe 35 or 35 Elite infant seats and infant car seats are affected by the recall, for which a remedy kit is being made available. No injuries have so far been reported to the car seat and stroller manufacturer.

The company notes that the infant car seats remain safe in a crash, and that while the term “recall” is being used, the entire seat does not need to be replaced. A document and a video on the Britax website explain how to switch out the clip for the sturdier replacement.

The following model numbers are affected, if they were manufactured between November 1, 2015 or after May 31, 2017:

B-Safe 35 & Travel Systems

E1A183F, E1A185M, E1A185P, E1A186R, E1A203F, E1A205M, E1A205P, E1A206X, E1A206Z, E1A207E, E9LU65V, E9LU66X, E9LU66Z, E9LU67D, E9LU67E, EXA185M, S02063600, S02063700, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04145000, S04402800, S04884200, S04884300, S04975600, S04978900, S05260200, S06020300, S06020400, S06020500, S06020600, S06020700, S06020800, S06020900, S06147100, S921800, E1A193F, E1A195M, E1A195P, E1A196X, E1A196Z, E9LV16R, E9LV17D, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04183700, S04183800, S04437700, S04884400, S04884500, S06051400, S06051500, S06051600, S06051700, S06051800, E1A233F, E1A235M, E1A235P, E1A236X

Warranty Replacement Part: S03421600

B-Safe 35 Elite & Travel Systems

E1A215T, E1A215U, E1A216P, E1A221Q, E1A225C, E1A225U, E1A226L, E9LS51Q, E9LS56C, E9LS56L, E9LS57F, E9LS57G, E9LS57H, EXA216L, S01298600, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S04281200, S04281300, S04628500, S06018800, S06020000, S06020200, S92370, E9LV21Q, E9LV26C, E9LV26L, E9LV27F, E9LV27G, E9LV2Q8, S01298700, S04184000, S06051300, E9LT15U, E9LT16C, E9LT16L

BOB B-Safe 35 by Britax

E9LT34A, E9LT34C, E9LT35X, EXLT34A, E9LT54A, E9LT54C, E9LT55X

To sign up for the free remedy kit — a free replacement clip is being sent to those who have already registered their product — visit the recall site here, or call 833-474-7016 on Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET or Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET.

The recall is being made with regulatory agencies including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Earlier this year, the company recalled B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click and Go receivers over a damaged receiver mount following reports of car seats unexpectedly disengaging from strollers and falling, leading to more than two dozen scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps on the head.