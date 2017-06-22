Boeing SC laying off workers for first time since coming to N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Job cuts are coming to Boeing South Carolina for the first time since the aerospace behemoth moved to North Charleston in 2009, according to a company memo.

The layoffs and the memo were confirmed by a representative of Boeing SC Thursday.

The cuts will affect fewer than 200 workers at the 787 Dreamliner facility and varying operations in their North Charleston campus.

Boeing’s involuntary separations stem from a company-wide initiative to reduce operating costs in their commercial airplane division.

Boeing acknowledged that rival Airbus has become serious competition in the market and is part of the impetus for the cuts.

Boeing announced a cost-cutting measure back in December of 2016 and thousands of Boeing workers in Washington state have been laid off. However, Thursday’s dismissal notice is the first news of its kind in the Palmetto state.

We Are Boeing SC issued a statement on the company-operated Facebook page that reads: