100 new jobs headed to Summerville

About 100 new jobs will soon be headed to Dorchester County. A plant that used to operate near Summerville and closed down now has plans to reopen.

James Hardie Building Products will be spending $15 million to renovate and improve their Summerville plant, off Jedburg Road.

Al Jarrott runs “Al’s Peanut Stand” on Jedburg road. “I think that’s a real good idea, because the more jobs to come to the community, there will be more work for the people and there’s a lot of people who don’t have work.”

Jarrett has been selling his peanuts on Jedburg Road for the past 8 years. “We got the Volvo plant it’s open and we just got everything is booming now.”

James Hardie sells building supplies, and with the Lowcountry booming, the company sees opportunity. Al sees opportunity in James Hardie hiring 100 people who will be driving by Al’s peanut stand. “That’s gonna make my business better. It will bring more business for me and the main thing is more jobs coming in to South Carolina.”

You may be familiar with some of James Hardie’s products, like Hardieplank. The plant will produce exterior fiber cement siding’s and backer board. They’re moving quickly as they hope to have the plant in full operation later this year.

A customer of Al’s, Elbert Smith, says all the new jobs are great for the Charleston area. “The ones that want to work, the jobs are there. The ones that don’t want to work, now you know they can’t say that they’re not there because they are.”

James Hardie is already hiring, so if you’re interested in one of those jobs, log on to http://www.jhcareercenter.com.