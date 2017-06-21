Summerville man faces child pornography charges

By Published:

Investigators have accused a Summerville man of possessing and distributing images of child pornography.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan wilson announced the arrest of Joseph Wheeler McGowan, 51, on Wednesday.

According to a news release, he faces 17 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with Monday’s arrest.

On Wednesday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying McGowan had made bail.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s