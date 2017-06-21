Summerville man faces child pornography charges

Investigators have accused a Summerville man of possessing and distributing images of child pornography.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan wilson announced the arrest of Joseph Wheeler McGowan, 51, on Wednesday.

According to a news release, he faces 17 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with Monday’s arrest.

On Wednesday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying McGowan had made bail.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.