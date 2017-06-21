RiverDogs GM apologizes to Tim Tebow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The general manager of the Charleston RiverDogs is apologizing for the way the team poked fun at Colombia outfield Tim Tebow over the weekend.

When Tebow visited with his team, the RiverDogs, well, dogged him.

The team’s mascot wore eye black with the Bible verse John 3:16 – like Tebow did when he played college football at Florida. Even the scoreboard operator got into it. The board showed “Not Tim Tebow” under other Columbia players in the game.

Echols said in a statement that the promotions were meant to play off Tebow’s celebrity.