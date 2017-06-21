Netflix: What’s coming and going in July

WSPA Published:
FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 announced it is raising the price of its Internet video service by $1 in the U.S. and several other countries to help cover its escalating costs for shows such as "House of Cards" and other original programming. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Here’s a list of all the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July.

Avail. 7/1/17

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar’s Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

 

Avail. 7/2/17

El Chema: Season 1

 

Avail. 7/3/17

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

 

Avail. 7/4/17

The Standups: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/thestandups

 

Avail. 7/5/17

iZombie: Season 3

 

Avail. 7/6/17

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

 

Avail. 7/7/17

Castlevania: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

 

Avail. 7/8/17

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

 

Avail. 7/9/17

Lion

 

Avail. 7/11/17

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

 

Avail. 7/14/17

Friends From College: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/friendsfromcollege

To the Bone–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing Coral–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

 

Avail. 7/15/17

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

 

Avail. 7/17/17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl’s Story

 

Avail. 7/18/17

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

 

Avail. 7/20/17

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

 

Avail. 7/21/17

Ozark: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/ozark

Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/lastchanceu

The Worst Witch: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

 

Avail. 7/22/17

Railroad Tigers

 

Avail. 7/24/17

Victor

 

Avail. 7/25/17

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Munroe Island

 

Avail. 7/28/17

The Incredible Jessica James–NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/theincrediblejessicajames

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

 

Avail. 7/31/17

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 — Date TBD

 

LAST CALL

Leaving 7/1/17

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories in Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5

Futurama: Season 6

Day of the Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission

Titanic’s Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America’s Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie’s New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

Hugo

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

 

Leaving 7/3/17

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

 

Leaving 7/6/17

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 – 2

 

Leaving 7/11/17

Opposite Field

 

Leaving 7/12/17

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

 

Leaving 7/13/17

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

 

Leaving 7/15/17

Lessons for a Kiss

All That Glitters

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s