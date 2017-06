North Charleston police are searching for Lavar Walker, 29, in connection to Tuesday’s shooting on Lexington Avenue.

Walker is accused of shooting 33-year-old Canei Harrison.

Police found Harrison bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head outside a home. Medics transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina. Police did not provide any information about Harrison’s condition.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is urged to call North Charleston police or Crime Stoppers.