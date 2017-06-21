Man found shot to death in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a fatal shooting in Walterboro, Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 440 block of Deloach Ave. just before 9 p.m. on June 20.

According to Lt. Tyger Benton, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

