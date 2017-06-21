Man found inside of Summerville home suffering from gunshot wound

By Published:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C.(WCBD) — The Summerville Police Department is trying to piece together a shooting that took place Wednesday morning.

Authorities say at approximately 12:53 a.m. on June 21, police responded a location on West 2nd North Street in reference to an unresponsive person being found inside his home.

An investigation revealed the victim sustained a gunshot wound. “He is being treated at a local hospital and his condition is considered critical,” according to a news release.

This is still an active investigation.

