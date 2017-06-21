Duffel bag full of clothes, $100K donated to Goodwill

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WHIZ) — Two employees at thrift store found a huge surprise in a duffel bag of donated clothes.

There was $100,000 of cash inside.

Janelle Shaffer, the Goodwill Store Manager, said a woman from Lewisville, Ohio, donated the bag of clothes, and accidentally the large amount of money as well.

“Well according to her husband, they came here because there was no local Goodwill near Lewisville and they had family in Zanesville, said Shaffer. So they brought it up here when they were visiting Zanesville.”

Shaffer said that the two employees working in their back facility, initially thought the money was fake, but immediately took the bag to their manager.

“It was all 100 dollar bills, and I’m just like no way, she said. I’m looking and we are checking it with the counterfeit pen holding it up in the light, and was like yeah, this money is real.”

