Dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released

By Published:
In this image made from July 6, 2016, video captured by a camera in the squad car of St. Anthony Police officer Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer shoots at Philando Castile in the vehicle during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minn. Yanez's backup officer Joseph Kauser is seen standing on the passenger side of the vehicle. The video was made public by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, just days after the officer was acquitted on all counts in the case. (St. Anthony Police department via AP)

The trial of Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez ended with his acquittal in the death of motorist Philando Castile.
Now the court has released dashcam video of the shooting.

The shooting death of Philando Castile happened last July during a traffic stop.

News of Castile’s death spread nationwide when his girlfriend broadcast the aftermath live on Facebook.

Philando Castile was shot after he told the police he was carrying a gun and had a permit.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez can be heard on video saying, “Don’t reach for it. Don’t pull it out.”

He is heard telling Castile three times within several seconds not to reach for the weapon.

Then Yanez fires numerous shots into the car. Shots he says he fired because he believed Castile was reaching for his gun.

Castile was given medical assistance less than five minutes after being shot.

Officer Yanez was charged with manslaughter, plus two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm. He was acquitted on all those charges on Friday, June 16.

The St. Anthony Police Department parted ways with Yanez after the verdict.

The family of Philando Castile says they are planning to file a civil suit against former Officer Yanez.

