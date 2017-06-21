Charleston police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident

By Published: Updated:

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian accident in West Ashley, Tuesday evening.

According to police spokesman Charles Francis, the incident took place at around 9 p.m. on June 20 near Wallenberg Blvd and Christian Road.

Medics transported the pedestrian to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

We are working to learn the identity of the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

