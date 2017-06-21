Charleston keeping audit firm despite ‘unqualified’ allegations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will be sticking with the firm hired to perform an audit of the government despite claims the company is not qualified to look into allegations of racial bias by Charleston Police Department.

Council members voted down a resolution calling for a new and separate firm to come in and audit Charleston Police Tuesday night.

The city hired Novak in February for a two-year government-wide performance assessment which includes one of the police department.

Some in the community claim Novak has no experience in dealing with police audits.

Charleston Area Justice Ministry had a press conference earlier this week alleging racial bias against CPD.

The City of Charleston says there has not been a complaint of racial bias filed against the department since January of 2015.

Council James Lewis put forth the resolution that was voted down and told News 2 he just wants the final audit of CPD to be performed by a company other than Novak.

Novak has the ability to subcontract another firm that specializes in racial bias analysis in police departments, according to City of Charleston Spokesperson Jack O’Toole.