Body found after man missing in South Carolina river

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Crews searching a South Carolina river for a missing swimmer have found a body.

Capt. Robert McCullough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told local media that the body was found shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Congaree River in Columbia.

A swimmer has been missing in the river since late Sunday morning when he went under the surface while swimming with three friends. One person made it to shore and two others were rescued.

The man’s name has not been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s