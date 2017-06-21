Body found after man missing in South Carolina river

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Crews searching a South Carolina river for a missing swimmer have found a body.

Capt. Robert McCullough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told local media that the body was found shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Congaree River in Columbia.

A swimmer has been missing in the river since late Sunday morning when he went under the surface while swimming with three friends. One person made it to shore and two others were rescued.

The man’s name has not been released.