7 drive-by shootings in Walterboro under investigation

By Published:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities in Colleton County are investigating a string of drive-by shootings across the Walterboro-area.

According to Lt. Tyger Benton, on Monday, June 19, deputies responded to seven different reports of shots being fired into homes during the morning hours.

There were no reports of any injuries.

“These incidents are believed to be related and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is working leads on this case,” according to a news release.

If you have any information, contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 and ask for Sgt. Det. James King or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

