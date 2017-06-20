US fighter jet shoots down Syrian drone

SOUTHWEST ASIA – U.S. fighter jet shoots down an armed pro-Syrian regime drone “showing hostile intent” over Syria, according to a defense official.

The armed pro-regime Shaheed-129 UAV was shot down by a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle at approximately 12:30 a.m. on June 20, according to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve

We’re told the Coalition forces were manning an established combat outpost where they are training. This is the same location where another pro-regime UAV dropped munitions near Coalition forces before it was shot down on June 8.

The F-15E intercepted the armed drone after it was seen advancing on the Coalition’s position.

When the armed drone continued to advance on the Coalition position without diverting its course it was shot down.