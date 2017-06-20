UK police: Mosque attack suspect held on terror charges

By Published:
A police officer stands near floral tributes in Finsbury Park after an incident where a van struck pedestrians, in London, Monday June 19, 2017. British authorities and Islamic leaders moved swiftly to ease concerns in the Muslim community after a man plowed his vehicle into a crowd of worshippers outside a north London mosque early Monday, injuring at least nine people.﻿﻿ (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) – British police have identified the suspect held in connection with the van attack outside a London mosque as Darren Osborne, from the Welsh city of Cardiff. He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged terror offenses.

British media report that some of Osborne’s neighbors have described the father of four as “aggressive” and “strange.”

Witnesses said Osborne claimed he wanted to “kill all Muslims” after he drove into a crowd leaving a mosque early Monday morning. One man who was receiving first aid at the time of the attack died; it’s unclear if his death was a result of the attack or from a previous condition.

Osborne was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder.

