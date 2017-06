After being designated a Potential Tropical Cyclone yesterday, Hurricane Hunters did find a closed circulation in the system, thus the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the PTC to Tropical Storm Cindy, our 3rd named storm of the 2017 Hurricane Season. Cindy promises heavy rainfall, mainly for the Gulf Coastal States from Texas to Florida.

Forecast Track for recently upgraded TS Cindy. Along and east of the track is where heaviest rain will fall. #CHSWX pic.twitter.com/lRBrXbC7pg — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) June 20, 2017

Tropical Storm Cindy forms Gulf, with winds of 45 mph. Still heavy rainfall the biggest threat along Gulf Coast pic.twitter.com/Jb2k03DTcR — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) June 20, 2017