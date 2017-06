MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating following several car break-ins in the area.

According to authorities, the incidents were caught on a home security camera.

We’re told someone went into the truck in the middle of the night and stole a can of pepper spray.

Now, police need your help identifying that suspect, along with whoever is behind a string of vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner.

If you have any information, contact police.