Principals’ turn for CCSD listening sessions

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – People are continuing to get a chance to sound off on Charleston County School District in front of district officials.

Tuesday night was the second CCSD listening session and featured principals from schools across the area.

Principals agreed it was beneficial to have face to face time with other school leaders from around the area and said they were working on communication for the next school year.

One of the bigger items talked about at the evening meeting was CCSD’s pending use of student test scores to evaluate teachers.

“We do agree that we want our young people to be successful,” said Kevin Smith, Principal at C.E Williams Middle, “the question is what measures do we use and how do we use them… to support our young people and our adults”

The third listening session will be June 28 at 6:00 p.m. and will feature business leaders from around the lowcountry.