News 2 supports Blood Drive Blitz

The American Red Cross is teaming up with News2 and 1250 WTMA to invite eligible donors of all blood types to give blood at the Blood Drive Blitz on June 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, 176 Patriots Point Street in Mount Pleasant, and Spann Elementary School, 901 McKissick Way in Summerville.

Blood and platelet donations often do not keep pace with hospital demand during the summer months, but every day there are thousands of lives to help save. The Red Cross experiences a drastic decline in new donors throughout the summer. Last summer, nearly one-third fewer new blood donors came out to give than during the rest of the year.

“There is a constant, often critical, need for new and current donors to give to help patients in need,” said Patrick Lamontagne, district manager of the South Carolina Blood Services Region. “Every time a blood donor rolls up a sleeve, it can help save up to three lives.”

All blood types are needed to help treat accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

News2 & 1250 WTMA Blood Drive Blitz

Thursday, July 22, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Omar Shrine Center | 176 Patriots Point St., Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Spann Elementary School |901 McKissick Way, Summerville, S.C.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org

Sponsor code: BloodBlitz

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.