Hearing scheduled on release of Cosby jury names

Published:
Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2017. Cosby's trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A judge will hear arguments on whether the names of the jurors at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial should be made public.

Media organizations including The Associated Press are seeking the jurors’ identities. Prosecutors are trying to keep them a secret. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The jury on Saturday deadlocked on charges that Cosby drugged and molested a woman in 2004, resulting in a mistrial. It’s unclear how many jurors voted for conviction and how many wanted an acquittal.

Prosecutors plan to retry Cosby and say releasing the names of the jurors could make it more difficult to select an impartial jury in the next trial.

Pennsylvania law allows the public release of jurors’ identities, but judges have the discretion to keep them a secret under certain conditions.

