Plant pot used as ashtray causes fire on Johns Island

By Published: Updated:

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews extinguished a reported structure fire on Johns Island, Tuesday morning.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, crews with the St. John’s Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Sugarberry Lane on June 20 at 6:15 a.m.

Authorities tell News 2’s Ashley Osborne that the homeowners were using a plant pot as an ashtray for cigarettes which caused the fire to start on the front porch. Homeowners tried to put it out themselves but had no luck.

St. John fire district responded. Four fire engines, 2 ladder trucks, 1 rescue unit, and 3 Battalion Chiefs were deployed, which is standard response for multi-family units

Crews extinguished the fire within an hour.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s