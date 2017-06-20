Plant pot used as ashtray causes fire on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews extinguished a reported structure fire on Johns Island, Tuesday morning.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, crews with the St. John’s Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Sugarberry Lane on June 20 at 6:15 a.m.

Authorities tell News 2’s Ashley Osborne that the homeowners were using a plant pot as an ashtray for cigarettes which caused the fire to start on the front porch. Homeowners tried to put it out themselves but had no luck.

St. John fire district responded. Four fire engines, 2 ladder trucks, 1 rescue unit, and 3 Battalion Chiefs were deployed, which is standard response for multi-family units

Crews extinguished the fire within an hour.

