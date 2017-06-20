CCSD teacher says Listening Sessions are ‘positive’

CHARELSTON, SC (WCBD) –The Charleston County School District is hosting the second of six listening sessions Tuesday, June 20.

Last week, district leaders heard from teachers. This second meeting is for principals, however anyone is welcome to attend.

“I think the school district has been operating behind closed doors, and I think they really got a rude awakening that they better open those doors up,” said Lisa Trott, a fourth grade teacher in Charleston County who sat on last Listening Session’s panel.

Trott said she was pleased with the meeting’s format: There really wasn’t one.

“Everyone felt very comfortable going ahead and airing their thoughts, and then it moved very quickly into problem solving, which is what the school district really needs,” said Trott.

CCSD spokesperson Andy Pruitt says each listening session targets a specific area of the community:

Principal Listening Session

Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Business Leaders Listening Session

Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Student Listening Session

Thursday, June 29, 2017, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Parent Listening Session

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Community Listening Session

Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

However, Pruitt says that anyone can speak about any education-related topic at the listening sessions.

“Everyone believes in quality education for every single one of our students in Charleston County School District, and when you have a common goal, things like these listening sessions can be positive, because I think everyone is focused on that goal,” Pruitt said.

Teacher activists did voice concern over the June 20 listening session, as many principals are out of town at a conference.

Pruitt says anyone who misses a Listening Session is welcome to attend a future session.

Trot says that in the teachers’ listening session, everyone had a chance to speak. She hopes leaders were truly listening.

“The proof is going to be in the pudding, so what they will allow for next year is going to be determined as to how much they actually heard us and absorbed it and acted on it,” Trott said.