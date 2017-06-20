Car bomb in Somalia capital kills at least 7, police say

By Published:
In this image taken from video footage, a wounded man is evacuated from the scene of a blast in a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Gunmen posing as military forces were holding an unknown number of hostages inside a popular restaurant in Somalia's capital in an attack that began when a car bomb exploded at the gate, police and a witness said Wednesday night, while the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. (AP Photo)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) – A police officer says a suicide car bomber has detonated at a district headquarters in Somalia’s capital, killing at least seven people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the bomber posing as a milk delivery van sneaked into the Wadajir district headquarters in Mogadishu.

Hussein says most of the dead are civilians.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack via its Shahada News Agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The blast comes less than a week after al-Shabab gunmen carried out an overnight siege on a popular restaurant in the Somali capital, killing at least 31 people.

