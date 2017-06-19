Charleston County budget could help improve area transit system

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — Charleston County Council will hold third reading of its new budget proposal at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Part of the budget includes an almost $11 million allocation of funds from the Transportation Sales Tax to go toward Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, or CARTA.

The breakdown is as follows:

First sales tax $8,451,000

Second sales tax operations $1,055,000

Second sales tax capital $2,000,000

Total $11,506,000

CARTA issued a statement about what would be done with the money they may receive.

CARTA typically receives about $8 million each year as part of the original Charleston County half-cent sales tax. In fiscal year 2017, the system is scheduled to secure an additional $3 million as part of the second half-cent sales tax approved by voters last fall. That funding will go toward an increased operations budget and capital expenditures, such as new vehicles and technology. Our riders and the general public will begin to see the benefits of these additional resources in the months ahead, and we’re pleased to take these, and other, positive steps for public transportation in the Lowcountry.

You can see much more about CARTA’s future plans on the organization’s website.