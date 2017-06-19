Change of command for Coast Guard ship

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton conducted a change of command ceremony Monday at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in North Charleston.

During the ceremony Capt. Scott Clendenin transferred command of Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton to Capt. Mark Gordon.

Clendenin originally took command of the Hamilton in April 2015.

The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

“I am excited to take command of the Hamilton,” said Gordon. “I am looking forward to working with this extraordinary crew on this incredibly capable cutter and building upon their impressive contributions to the nation.”

Clendenin is transferring to Coast Guard Headquarters where he will serve as the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Commandant for Operations, Vice Adm. Charles Ray.

“It’s been an absolute honor to have served with this cutter and crew,” said Clendenin. “I am so proud of each and every one of them for the amazing things they have accomplished at sea for the maritime security of our region and our nation in the past two years. I will miss them and the pursuit of our mission very much.”

Gordon comes to Charleston from the 7th Coast Guard District, where he held the position of chief of enforcement.