A homicide investigation is under way in Dorchester County, where a body was found Monday near St. George.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Christopher Joseph Simmons, 32, of Reevesville.

Simmons’ remains were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy. The Coroner’s Office did not immediately reveal the cause of death.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has not commented on the case.

News 2 will continue to follow this story as it develops.