Woman found yelling in John’s Island’s famous Angel Oak

JOHN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Police transported a woman to the hospital for an evaluation after an incident at the Angel Oak Tree.

Charleston Police Department responded around 11 a.m. to reports of a women climbing the tree and screaming obscenities. Police say the woman climbed the fence to the closed park and proceeded to climb the tree.

Police say that when units arrived to the scene, the woman refused to come down and climbed even higher in the tree to a limb about 35 feet above the ground.

The police established rapport with the woman around 4 p.m. With assistance from Charleston Fire Department, the woman agreed to come down from the tree with a ladder.

The woman has no reported injuries.

 

 

 

 

