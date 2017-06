DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person is dead following an accident in Dorchester County. South Carolina Highway Patrol says a car hit the pedestrian, and killed them.

24-year-old Jeremy Allen Powell of Summerville was found lying in the roadway of Central Avenue.

It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning June 18th on Central Avenue at Embassy Drive.

Police are still searching for the car involved in the crash.

The coroner says they are still investigating the cause and manner of death.