Myrtle Beach police say seven hospitalized after shooting on Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting on Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby, officers were called to the area of 5th Ave N and Ocean Blvd. around 12:25 a.m. because of a large crowd. Before officers arrived, a fight broke out and one person pulled out a gun and shot the other. Lt. Crosby says an armed security officer witnessed the shooting and shot the suspect. The alleged shooter then shot numerous rounds and escaped the scene by carjacking a vehicle, police confirm.

Police officers found the stolen vehicle and have identified and apprehended a suspect in the case, says Lt. Crosby. Seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The security officer involved was also injured and treated at the scene. A patrol car was hit by the gunfire, but no officers were hurt.

The MBPD is still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382