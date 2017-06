NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The jewelry store owner accused of shooting and killing his wife is out on bond. Ivo Colucci was released from the Charleston County jail on a $50,000 bond. Colucci faces a murder charge for killing his wife, Doris, in April after an argument inside their store. Police say the shooting was captured on video and shows Colucci retrieving shell casings from the gun and placing them in his pocket.

