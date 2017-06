MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18th, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer free admission to all dads for Father’s Day. The museum us open from 9AM- 6:30 PM. This is a great way to see all that Patriots Point has to offer, including the new Battle of Midway exhibit, all three warships, and the 2.5 acre Vietnam Experience.

