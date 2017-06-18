Dakereon Joyner Commits to USC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD–At just nine years old Dakereon Joyner lost his father. In the 8th grad he was given a scholarship offer by Steve Spurrier to play football at The University of South Carolina. He won a State Championship in his sophomore year of high school at Fort Dorchester.

So many things have happened so early in his life that have molded to the man he is today. And today Joyner got to announce his future plans to all those who have helped him along the way. The four Star Quarterback will be heading to the school that has believed in him all along.

South Carolina was the first school to offer him and then re-offer when Will Muschamp was named head coach. Today was an emotional day for Joyner, he wanted to make the announcement on Father’s Day, the day he lost his father when he was nine years old.

“You know words can’t explain the things I probably would tell him. Me and him would probably just sit here and cry but I know he’s on my back right now. Throughout this whole process he was with me.” -Joyner

He is excited to get to USC next spring but knows he has unfinished business this fall at Fort Dorchester.