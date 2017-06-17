Walter Scott’s brother arrested in Charleston County

Anthony Scott was arrested in Charleston County early Saturday, June 17 for cocaine possession. Scott is the brother of Walter Scott, who was shot and killed by former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager during a traffic stop in April 2015. Anthony was often the spokesperson for the Scott family following the shooting, addressing media and the community throughout the investigation and trial of Michael Slager.

According to the Charleston County Detention Center, this is Scott’s first offense. He is currently in jail pending a bond hearing.