Thousands without power in Berkeley County

News 2 Staff Published: Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– The Berkeley County Electric Cooperative is reporting that just over 8,000 members are without power Saturday afternoon.

The organization reported that Santee Cooper dropped transmission to the BCEC’s Mt. Holly substation.
Neighbors have reached out to News 2 that neighborhoods in Goose Creek and Monks Corner are also affected by the issue.
Officials say Santee Cooper is aware of the situation and working to resolve it.
This is a developing story. Keep with News 2 on air and online for more information.

