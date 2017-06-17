Lowcountry Orphan Relief helps close to 1,000 children during summer months

Lowcountry Orphan Relief helps to provide necessities for kids who have been abandoned, abused or neglected. Marissa Nash with LOR says often, these children are taken to foster care in the middle of the night, and have nothing but the clothes on their backs. During the summer months, LOR serves close to 900 children, and say their biggest needs are clothes and shoes for older children.

Right now, they are also running a back to school drive to get ready for the fall. Needed items include: pens and pencils, backpacks, school uniforms, pencil cases, glue sticks, composition notebooks, and paper. For more information, or to get involved, click here.