Wanted GA inmates CAPTURED after chase in TN

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN/WSPA) – Two escaped inmates from Georgia have been captured after a chase in Tennessee, Thursday evening.

43-year-old Donnie Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were taken into custody after authorities spotted their vehicle around 6 p.m. in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Law enforcement then chased the two at speeds around 100 mph on Interstate 24, according to Det. Sgt. Dan Goodwin.

According to Goodwin, the pair opened fired on two police vehicles and fled on foot after crashing near mile marker 91.

The men were ultimately taken into custody at a home on Pruitt Road after a foot pursuit. Goodwin told News 2 the men surrendered after they were approached.

Multiple agencies were involved in the arrest and as many as three dozen officers responded to the scene.

“We always work together, particularly at times like this,” Goodwin said.

The men will be booked into the Rutherford County jail in Murfreesboro. They were not hurt in the pursuit with police.

Rowe and Dubose are accused of killing two Georgia prison guards on a bus before fleeing in a stolen care earlier this week, prompting a massive manhunt.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced their capture on Twitter.

CAPTURED: Fugitives in custody following car chase in TN. More info will be forthcoming. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) June 16, 2017

Gov. Deal released a statement thanking law enforcement in Georgia and Tennessee.

Read full statement from Governor Deal:

“Earlier tonight, with the assistance of our law enforcement partners in Tennessee, dangerous fugitives were captured and taken into custody,” said Deal. “Rest assured, justice will be served. My sincere thanks to our local, state and federal law enforcement officers who assisted in the manhunt. Because of their tireless efforts, the public is safe. The pain endured by the families and loved ones of Sergeant Christopher Monica and Sergeant Curtis Billue endures, however. We will do everything in our power to support their loved ones, and we will not forget their sacrifice and service.”

There was a $130,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Rowe and Dubose.

Authorities say the men overpowered two guards on a prison transport bus Tuesday and grabbed their guns. Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue were fatally shot.