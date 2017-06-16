Two years later: Surviving the Emanuel AME Church shooting

By Published:
In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME Emanuel Church as FBI forensic experts work the crime scene, in Charleston, S.C. Prosecutors who wanted to show that Dylann Roof was a cruel, angry racist simply used his own words at his death penalty trial on charges he killed nine black people in June 2015 at a Charleston church. Roof's two-hour videotaped confession less than a day after the shooting and a handwritten journal found in his car when he was arrested were introduced into evidence Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Two years ago, 13 people gathered for bible study.

Nine of those people never left the room. One was charged with murder and hate crimes and sentenced to death. The other three survived, and live with the memories of that horrific event every day.

News 2 Anchor Carolyn Murray spoke with the two adult survivors about their ordeal, and how, even in the midst of grief, they find reasons to be thankful everyday.

