Two years later: Surviving the Emanuel AME Church shooting

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Two years ago, 13 people gathered for bible study.

Nine of those people never left the room. One was charged with murder and hate crimes and sentenced to death. The other three survived, and live with the memories of that horrific event every day.

News 2 Anchor Carolyn Murray spoke with the two adult survivors about their ordeal, and how, even in the midst of grief, they find reasons to be thankful everyday.

