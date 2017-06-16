Suspicious packages mailed to Ga. politician, neighbors and news stations

Suspicious envelopes were sent to the homes of Georgia politician Karen Handel and her neighbors as well as two Atlanta-area news stations, law enforcement said.

Law enforcement responded to the suburban Atlanta neighborhood Thursday afternoon after a resident reported receiving an envelope, Roswell Police spokeswoman Lisa Holland said. The envelopes contained threatening letters and white powder.

Later Thursday, news stations WAGA Fox 5 and WXIA 11Alive received similar envelopes, the FBI said. An investigation is underway to see if they are related.

Preliminary field tests on the substance mailed to WAGA suggest the powder consisted mostly of baking soda, the FBI said.

The FBI said the letter WAGA received was very similar to those received by those in Handel’s neighborhood.

Handel is a candidate in Georgia’s closely watched, tightening 6th Congressional District special election against newcomer Jon Ossoff.

“This afternoon we had some suspicious packages delivered to our house and to our neighbors. The packages contained threatening letters and a suspicious substance. The police were quickly notified and street is now being blocked off. We will continue to coordinate with law enforcement as necessary,” she said on Facebook.

The Postmaster General is also part of the investigation.