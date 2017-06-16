The Charleston Forum aims to better race relations 2 years after Mother Emanuel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– The Charleston Forum held a discussion this evening on race relations in Charleston and the greater community. The event comes two years after nine people were gunned down during bible study at Emanuel A.M.E Church.

16 speakers participated including Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg, former Mayor Joe Riley, Reverend Nelson Rivers III, and Jennifer Pinckney the wife of the late Reverend Clementa Pinckney.

The forum was divided into four panels each with a lead moderator. Economics, education, confederate monuments, and policing were among the topics discussed.

Reverend Sharon Risher’s mother, Ethel Lee lance, was one of the nine people shot and killed on June 17, 2015. She says she knows her mother would want the community to be having this conversation.

Senator Marlon Kimpson tells New’s 2 he hopes the conversation turns into policy.