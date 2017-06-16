Search is on for man who robbed Goose Creek business at gunpoint

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police Department is searching for the person who robbed a business at gunpoint.

Authorities say on Thursday, June 8 at about 9:30 a.m. a male entered the Cash Credit on Red Bank Road (1316 Red Bank Road) armed a black semi-auto pistol.

We’re told the suspect ordered the two clerks, at gun point, for money and fled on foot towards Harbor Lake Drive after receiving the cash.

The suspect was described as an African-American male, slim build, approximately 6’2″ in height. He was wearing all dark clothing with a bandanna covering his face at the time of the incident.

If you have any information, contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Detective Downing at 843-719-4721 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.