SC treasurer called out for Tweet about possible port threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s No. 2 elected official is questioning the state’s top financial officer over tweets sent as investigators assessed a security threat at the Port of Charleston.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Treasurer Curtis Loftis sent a Twitter message referencing overnight reports of a “dirty bomb” on a container ship.

From his verified account, Loftis wrote it wasn’t a “dirty bomb” but “a PRETTY BLONDE. Her shift is over and she has gone home.”

It was not a DIRTY BOMB. It was a PRETTY BLONDE. Her shift is over and she has gone home All is well. 😎💃. https://t.co/6tW2EzluGR — Curtis Loftis (@TreasurerLoftis) June 15, 2017

Loftis’ message was sent as word began to spread authorities had found no threat.

On Twitter, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant asked Loftis if he were “belittling a potential threat” or “demeaning women.” Loftis accused Bryant of sounding “desperate.”

Bryant told The Associated Press he found Loftis’ messages flippant. Loftis’ office didn’t respond to a phone message.