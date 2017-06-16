News 2 Remembers: Jennifer Pinckney shares her story

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Jennifer Pinckney is not comfortable in the spotlight, but that changed 2 years ago, when the tragedy at Mother Emanuel put her life in front of the whole world.

Her husband, best friend, and the love of her life, the late Senator Reverend Clementa Pinckney was shot and killed during bible study, leaving her widowed and her two young daughters without a father.

She shares her story and heartbreak with News 2 Anchor Carolyn Murray.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.