News 2 Remembers: Jennifer Pinckney shares her story

By Published: Updated:

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Jennifer Pinckney is not comfortable in the spotlight, but that changed 2 years ago, when the tragedy at Mother Emanuel put her life in front of the whole world.

Her husband, best friend, and the love of her life, the late Senator Reverend Clementa Pinckney was shot and killed during  bible study, leaving her widowed and her two young daughters without a father.

She shares her story and heartbreak with News 2 Anchor Carolyn Murray.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s