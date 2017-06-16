Local man accused of sexually assaulting minors

A James Island man was jailed on $120,000 bond after being accused of sexually assaulting two underage girls.

The assaults allegedly happened at the suspect’s home on Pauline Avenue.

According to a news release from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, David Lucas-Aparicio, 45, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The victims told investigators that Lucas-Aparicio gave them alcohol before the alleged assaults.