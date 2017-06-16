Charleston man charged in wreck that killed woman

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has been arrested and charged in a wreck that killed a woman earlier this week.

Mount Pleasant police told local media outlets that 31-year-old Charlton Ross Griffith of Charleston has been charged with felony driving under the influence for the wreck on U.S. 17 Wednesday morning.

Police say Griffith ran into the back of a car that was stopped at a traffic light.

The coroner’s office said 25-year-old Kimeyata Linder of Charleston died at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital.

It was not clear if Griffith has an attorney yet.

According to online court records, Griffith bonded out of the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

